Rescuers on Tuesday retrieved the body of another worker who was trapped inside a tunnel that partially collapsed on February 22 in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district, The Indian Express reported.

The body, found 50 meters from the site of the collapse, is yet to be identified and will be sent for a medical procedure as per the rules, The Hindu quoted unidentified officials as saying.

The bodies of two of the eight men who were trapped have been found so far. About a dozen others were injured when a section of the under-construction Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel collapsed .

The workers are believed to have been trapped in the narrow 50-metre space ahead of a tunnel boring machine that was being used to dig through the earth. The spot is about 14 km inside the tunnel.

The first of the two bodies was recovered on March 9. The person was identified as Gurpreet Singh from Punjab’s Tarn Taran and worked as a tunnel boring machine operator.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and the Army are involved in the rescue operation. However, heavy flow of water and slush inside the tunnel have created hurdles for the rescue teams.