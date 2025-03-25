Rigged rankings, fake assessments – is your degree at risk? Fund our special project: India’s Great Education Betrayal

A private school in Shimla has cancelled its planned Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations after threats from a Hindutva group. The Auckland House School had invited students to wear traditional attire and bring festive food as part of a cultural learning experience, similar to its celebrations for Holi, Diwali and Christmas.

However, the Dev Bhoomi Sangharsh Samiti accused the school of attempting to promote Islam and threatened protests and legal action. In response, the school prioritised student safety and condemned false, inflammatory social media posts about the event.

The school authorities clarified that participation in the celebrations was voluntary and involved no religious rituals. Read on.

A group of lawyers have launched an indefinite strike against the proposed transfer of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court amid allegations that unaccounted cash was found at his home. The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the transfer on Monday, and the Centre now has to decide on the recommendation.

“Allahabad High Court is being considered as a dumping ground,” Anil Tiwari, the head of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association remarked. led a protest with his colleagues at gate number 3 of the court.

Unaccounted cash was allegedly recovered at Varma’s home when emergency services responded to a fire there on March 14. The judge said he was in Bhopal at the time, and claimed that the cash did not belong to him or his family. Read on.

Three suspected Maoists have been killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh, in what was the third major such armed confrontation in the past week. With this, 116 suspected Maoists have been killed in gunfights with security personnel this year.

The gunfight on Tuesday began around 8 am in a forested area along the boundary between the districts of Dantewada and Bijapur. Security personnel had launched an operation in the area after getting information about suspected Maoists being present there.

The bodies of three Maoists, along with firearms and explosives, were later found in the area, the police said.

In 2024, 217 suspected Maoists were killed by security forces. However, as Scroll reported last year, the families of several suspected Maoists who were killed have claimed that they were in fact civilians. Read on.

The Supreme Court has refused to revoke the security cover for the complainant in the 2017 Unnao rape case, citing a possible threat to her safety. However, it withdrew protection for her family and other witnesses, stating they could seek help from the police if needed.

The woman was raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district in 2017, when she was a minor. In December 2019, expelled Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted of the crime sentenced to life imprisonment.

The woman and her family were placed under Central Reserve Police Force protection after a 2019 Supreme Court order following a suspicious car crash that killed two of her relatives and left her and her lawyer injured. The family blamed Sengar for the incident.

The Centre had argued in 2024 that the family no longer needed security as they were residing in Delhi and that any security cover must be provided by the Delhi Police or the Uttar Pradesh Police. The court had earlier transferred the case from Lucknow to Delhi, and in 2020, Sengar and others were jailed for the custodial death of the complainant’s father. Read on.