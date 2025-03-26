The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday expelled Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for six years for repeated instances of party indiscipline, ANI reported.

“Central Disciplinary Committee of the party has considered your response to the show-cause notice dated 10th February 2025 and has taken serious note of your repeated violations of the party discipline, despite your assurances of good behavior and conduct in response to earlier show cause notices,” the letter expelling the Vijayapura MLA said.

Yatnal has been directed to refrain from participating in any party-related activities with immediate effect.

This is the legislator’s third expulsion from the BJP in 15 years, according to Deccan Herald.

BJP Central Disciplinary Committee expels Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from the party for a period of 6 years with immediate effect and removes him from party positions for "repeated violations of the party discipline." pic.twitter.com/oeXXtdumcx — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2025

Yatnal alleged that his expulsion was motivated by his criticism of “dynasty politics, corruption, reforms within the party”.

“The party has rewarded me for calling a spade, a spade,” the MLA said in a post on X. “Certain vested interests have played their part in furthering their agenda successfully. The decision to suspend me will not deter my fight against corruption, family politics, development of North Karnataka and Hindutva.”

The party has expelled me for 6 years for speaking against dynasty politics, corruption, reforms within the party, remove one man upmanship & request to develop North Karnataka.



The party has rewarded me for 'Calling a Spade, a Spade'



Certain vested interests have played their… — Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) (@BasanagoudaBJP) March 26, 2025

Yatnal has been a vocal critic of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his son, BY Vijayendra, the current president of the Hindutva party’s Karnataka unit.

In December 2023, Yatnal had alleged financial irregularities of Rs 40,000 crore by Yediyurappa’s government during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hindustan Times reported.

In December, 32 district presidents of the party had urged the BJP’s central leadership to take disciplinary action against Yatnal for his public criticism of Vijayendra, The News Minute reported.

In February, the party sent him a show-cause notice, despite which Yatnal continued to publicly criticise Vijayendra and his father.

More recently, he also made derogatory remarks against actor Ranya Rao, who is in the custody of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in a gold smuggling case, in which he hinted at the involvement of state ministers.

“I have gathered complete information about her relationships, who helped her obtain security (clearance), and how the gold was brought in. I will expose everything in the session,” he had said.