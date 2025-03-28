A strong earthquake struck near central Myanmar’s Mandalay city on Friday morning.

The earthquake of magnitude 7.5 took place at 11.50 am local time, according to India’s National Center for Seismology. A second quake, an aftershock, measuring 7.0 struck, at 12.02 pm, the centre said. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude of the first quake was 7.7 and the second was 6.4 .

Mandalay is Myanmar’s second-largest city by population.

The authorities in neighbouring Thailand declared a state of emergency in the capital Bangkok, about 1,000 km away from Mandalay, after damage was reported to buildings in the city, AFP reported.

Thai emergency services have said at least two people have died and an unknown number of workers are feared trapped after a 30-storey under-construction skyscraper collapsed in Bangkok, AP reported.

NEW VIDEO: Skyscraper under construction collapses as massive earthquake hits Bangkok. No word on casualties pic.twitter.com/QhoLEEnd7b — BNO News (@BNONews) March 28, 2025

Rooftop infinity pool turns into a waterfall during the Bangkok earthquake (shot by my realtor) pic.twitter.com/Li5A5ONCdb — Legal Mindset (@TheLegalMindset) March 28, 2025

In Mandalay, near the epicenter, the earthquake caused damage to sections of the former royal palace and other structures.

🇲🇲 🙏🏼 #PrayForMyanmar The earthquake destroyed lot of heritage sites including Mandalay Royal Palace & many other historical landmarks, homes, apartment buildings, airport, Sagaing Ava Bridge reportedly collapsed. #myanmarearthquake #sagaingearthquake #burma #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/Urh6mpmUbv — Yamonn (@Yamonn110006) March 28, 2025

A major #hospital in the #Myanmar capital #Naypyidaw is a "mass casualty area" after the country was rocked by a huge #earthquake, an official at the facility told AFP. pic.twitter.com/60F8WombDV — Mizzima News (@MizzimaNews) March 28, 2025

