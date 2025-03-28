Rigged rankings, fake assessments – is your degree at risk? Fund our special project: India’s Great Education Betrayal

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has got interim anticipatory bail till April 7 from the Madras High Court in a case filed against him in Mumbai. The case is about satirical remarks that he ostensibly made about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The judge said he was satisfied at a preliminary level that Kamra would not be able to approach courts in Maharashtra for anticipatory bail.

Kamra said in his petition the Madras High Court had the jurisdiction to hear his anticipatory bail petition as he is a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu.

The case against the comedian in Mumbai was filed after he uploaded a video of a performance during which he alluded to Shinde as a “traitor”, pointing to the politician’s 2022 rebellion against Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, fracturing the party and toppling the Maharashtra government. Kamra, however, did not refer to Shinde by name.

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court has been transferred to the Allahabad High Court, his parent High Court, amid allegations that unaccounted cash was found at his home. The Supreme Court had recommended the transfer earlier this week, but had emphasised that the action was unrelated to the inquiry into cash having been discovered on his premises.

The transfer order came despite opposition from six High Court bar associations, the representatives of which met Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday to urge him to revoke the transfer.

The cash was allegedly recovered when emergency services responded to a fire at Varma's home on March 14. The judge said he was in Bhopal at the time and claimed that the money did not belong to him or his family.

The Haryana government has declared that Eid-ul-Fitr, which falls on March 31 this year, will be a restricted holiday and not a gazetted one. It claimed that this is because March 29 and March 30 are weekend off days and March 31 is the closing day of the financial year 2024-’25.

The declaration means that government employees can take paid leave on Eid-ul-Fitr at their discretion. A gazetted holiday, on the other hand, would have meant government offices and institutions being closed for the day.

Congress leader and Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed said that the state government’s decision “exposed the mindset” of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that making the occasion a restricted holiday "should not be made an issue" and that those who wanted to take leave, they were free to do so.

The Supreme Court has quashed a case filed by the Gujarat Police against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi for a poem he posted on social media. A bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan observed that no offence was made out and underscored the importance of protecting the freedom of speech and expression.

Pratapgarhi, a Rajya Sabha MP, is known for his protest poetry that details the Muslim experience and identity in India and other parts of the world. On January 3, he was booked for allegedly promoting enmity between groups making statements harmful to national integration and insulting religious groups by posting the poem along with a video, which was widely shared on social media.

