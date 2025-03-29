The toll in the earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday morning has increased to 1,644, AFP reported, quoting the country’s military government on Saturday evening.

At least 139 persons are still missing after the earthquake, which struck near central Myanmar’s Mandalay city. Mandalay is the country’s second-largest city by population.

The earthquake of magnitude 7.5 took place at 11.50 am local time, according to India’s National Center for Seismology. A second quake, an aftershock, measuring 7.0, struck at 12.02 pm, the centre said. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude of the first quake was 7.7 and the second was 6.4 .

Both quakes were shallow with a depth of 10 kms . Shallow earthquakes tend to be more destructive .

Deaths and extensive damage were also reported in neighbouring Thailand. At least 10 persons were killed and 16 injured in capital Bangkok, about 1,000 kms away from Mandalay.

A hundred and one persons were missing at three construction sites in Bangkok, the city’s Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej said.

India sends humanitarian aid

India on Saturday dispatched two naval ships carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the port of Yangon in Myanmar.

A 118-member Army field hospital is also on its way to Mandalay from Agra. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the team will assist in providing first aid and emergency medical services to the people of Myanmar.

#OperationBrahma



A 118-member Indian Army Field Hospital unit is en route to Mandalay from Agra.



The team will assist in providing first aid and emergency medical services to the people of Myanmar.



🇮🇳 🇲🇲 pic.twitter.com/ULMp19KjEf — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 29, 2025

Foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India sent its first aircraft with humanitarian aid around 3 am on Saturday morning from the Hindon Air Force base. The aircraft, which carried 15 tonnes of relief material, arrived at Yangon around 8 am as per Indian Standard Time.

The relief material includes tents, blankets, essential medicines, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, solar lamps, food packets and kitchen sets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of the Myanmar Army on Saturday.

“As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour,” Modi said on X. “Disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, search & rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of Operation Brahma.”