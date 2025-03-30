A low-intensity explosion occurred inside a mosque in Maharashtra’s Beed district early on Sunday, causing damage to the mosque’s flooring and structure but resulting in no deaths or injuries, The Indian Express reported.

The police have arrested 22-year-old Vijay Rama Gavhane and 24-year-old Sriram Ashok Sagde in connection with the incident, reported PTI. Both are residents of Georai taluka in Beed.

The blast took place around 2.30 am in Ardha Masla village in the taluka. The police said gelatin sticks were used as an explosive.

“We received a call from the village sarpanch informing us about the incident,” said Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat to reporters. “Within 20 minutes, our teams reached the spot and by 6 am we had detained both accused. A case has been registered based on the complaint filed.”

The suspects were identified after one of them posted a video on Instagram displaying what seemed to be a crude bomb made with gelatin sticks.

The first information report states that a procession was organised in Ardha Masla on Saturday evening, which saw participation from various communities.

Around 9.30 pm, two individuals arrived at the spot, made casteist remarks, questioned the mosque’s construction and allegedly attempted to incite communal tension. The situation was brought under control at the time.

Muslims gathered outside the police station to protest after the blast on Sunday. The police said that stringent charges were invoked against the accused and that bomb detection and forensic teams had collected evidence from the site. They did not clarify if terrorism charges would be invoked against the two men.