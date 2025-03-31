The toll in the earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday morning has crossed 1,700, the Associated Press quoted the country’s government as stating on Monday.

While more than 300 persons are missing, about 3,400 were injured, said government Spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun.

The earthquake, of magnitude 7.5, struck at 11.50 am local time near central Myanmar’s Mandalay city on Friday morning. Mandalay is the country’s second-largest city by population.

A second quake, an aftershock, measuring 7.0 struck at 12.02 pm, according to India’s National Center for Seismology. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude of the first quake was 7.7 and the second was 6.4.

Both quakes were shallow with a depth of 10 km. Shallow earthquakes tend to be more destructive.

The country’s military-led government has warned that the number of fatalities is expected to rise, reported Reuters.

The quake also rattled neighbouring Thailand. At least 18 people were killed in the capital Bangkok, about 1,000 kms away from Mandalay, according to the news agency.

At least 76 people were trapped under the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed due to the earthquakes.

So far, India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Russia have sent relief material and teams to aid the rescue operations in Myanmar.

The United States has pledged $2 million in aid “through Myanmar-based humanitarian assistance organisations” and stated that an emergency response team will be sent to Myanmar.

On Saturday, India sent two naval ships carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Yangon.

A 118-member Army field hospital was also sent to Mandalay from Agra. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the team will assist in providing first aid and emergency medical services to the people of Myanmar.

External affairs ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India sent its first aircraft with humanitarian aid around 3 am on Saturday from the Hindon Air Force base. The aircraft, carrying 15 tonnes of relief material, arrived at Yangon that morning.

The relief material includes tents, blankets, essential medicines, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, solar lamps, food packets and kitchen sets.

Despite this, Mandalay residents were quoted as saying by Reuters on Monday that international aid was yet to reach them.