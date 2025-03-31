The Congress on Monday urged the Union government to bring in a law for reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in private non-minority educational institutions.

Congress General Secretary In-charge for Communications Jairam Ramesh noted that a constitutional amendment introducing Article 15(5) in the Constitution came into force in 2006. The provision allows the government to make special provisions for reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes or any other backward classes in public or private educational institutions, except for minority-run ones.

Ramesh said that the provision was for the first time “upheld as it is explicitly” by the Supreme Court on January 29, 2014. He said this means that for the past 11 years, Article 15(5) has “stood validated by the Supreme Court”.

.@INCIndia’s statement on the need for a legislation to implement Article 15(5) of the Constitution of India pic.twitter.com/9NFZyANCHz — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 31, 2025

“In its 364th Report on the Demand for Grants for the Department of Higher Education, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports also recommended a new legislation to implement Article 15(5) as well,” the Congress MP said. “The Indian National Congress reiterates this demand.”

The parliamentary panel submitted its report on March 26.

Ramesh said that the Congress, in its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, had committed to bringing about a law to implement the constitutional provision.