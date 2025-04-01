Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday warned that legal action would be taken against former King Gyanendra Shah and pro-monarchy protestors found to be involved in the clashes with security forces in Kathmandu, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The clashes, during which two persons were killed and several others were injured, erupted on Friday in Kathmandu’s Tinkune area during protests by the supporters of the former king who were demanding the restoration of the monarchy.

Several buildings and vehicles were also set on fire.

In 2008, Nepal abolished its 240-year-old monarchy and transitioned into a secular, federal and democratic republic.

Speaking in the country’s Parliament on Monday, Oli claimed that Shah aligned with persons refusing to repay bank loans and had stirred social unrest for his ambitions, The Indian Express reported.

“The alleged organisers attempted to drive a vehicle over the police and breached the restricted area,” the newspaper quoted the prime minister as saying. “There were terrorist activities like setting fire to the international airport and the oil corporation’s depot.”

Oli also claimed that the former king incited protestors through a video statement. “Shouldn’t those who aspire to reclaim the throne publicly state their position on the protest and its outcomes?” The Kathmandu Post quoted the prime minister as asking.

There have been fresh demands in recent weeks for the restoration of the monarchy after Shah appealed for public support in a video message on February 19, Nepal’s Democracy Day, according to PTI.

“He [Shah] will not be granted impunity,” The Kathmandu Post quoted Oli as saying on Monday. “Those attempting to overthrow the current system and reinstate the monarchy must clarify their stance on the events of March 28.”

Investigations into the clashes were underway, Oli said, adding that the country’s Ministry of Home Affairs examined the fatalities, destruction of property and arson. A detailed report would be submitted soon, he added.

“The perpetrators of these horrific acts must face stringent legal action,” Oli said.