Hindu groups in the United Kingdom have criticised a news report claiming that “extremists” from the community were forming alliances with far-right groups in Europe over their “common hatred for Muslims”, The Times of India reported on Tuesday.

The groups called the report baseless and misleading.

Citing a leaked police intelligence report, British newspaper The Daily Mail on Sunday claimed that British Hindu extremists had met with activists from far-right groups to promote “anti-Muslim campaigns”.

The report also claims that these extremists were “feared to be interfering in British elections by telling Hindus which parties to vote for and which to avoid”. Far-right activists in Britain also found aspects of the ideology of Hindutva appealing, it added.

Responding to the report, Hindu group INSIGHT UK said it was filing a complaint with The Daily Mail and independent media regulator Independent Press Standards Organisation, The Times of India reported.

“It is baseless and without evidence,” the newspaper quoted the group as saying. “This article is making Hindus feel less safe in the UK.”

Another Hindu organisation, Hindus for Labour, rejected the report. “No credible Hindu organisation in the UK, or major Hindu confederation, has aligned itself with any right-wing British group,” The Times of India quoted its chairperson Neeraj Patil as saying.

Those making such claims should be asked to provide evidence, Patil said. “These narratives are part of an anti-Hindu agenda promoted by certain elements who resent the growing influence of British Hindus,” he added.