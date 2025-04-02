The reciprocal tariffs against several countries, including India, that United States President Donald Trump will announce on Wednesday, will take effect immediately, the White House said on Tuesday.

A 25% tariff on auto imports will go into effect on April 3, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed.

On March 5, Trump announced that reciprocal tariffs would be imposed on India, China and other countries from April 2. He has called it a “Liberation Day” for the US.

The US president has repeatedly said he intends to impose a reciprocal tax on India, among others, citing high tariffs the countries impose on foreign goods. He has already imposed tariffs on a range of products from Canada, Mexico and China.

The tariffs have led to concerns of a broader trade war that could disrupt the global economy.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Leavitt said: “The president has a brilliant team of advisors who have been studying these issues for decades, and we are focused on restoring the golden age of America.”

She did not provide details of the tariff plans Trump is expected to announce.

On Sunday, the US president said that reciprocal tariffs will target all countries, not just 10 to 15 countries with the biggest trade imbalances, as had been suggested by a White House economic adviser earlier.

He had also said that the tariffs “will be far more generous than those countries were to us. Meaning, they will be kinder than those countries were to the United States of America over the decades.”

New Delhi has said that it is yet to make any commitments to Washington on tariffs and has sought time until September to address the matter, the Union government told a parliamentary panel on March 10.

Despite this, Trump on Monday claimed that India has agreed to drop the tariffs it imposes on his country “very substantially”.

“I think a lot of them [countries] will drop their tariffs because you know they have been unfairly tariffing the United States for years,” Trump told reporters in the White House.

This is not the first time Trump has made such a claim. On March 19, Trump said in an interview to Breitbart News that he believes India will likely reduce the tariffs it imposes on American goods.

“I believe they are going to probably going to be lowering those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us,” Trump had told the American news network.

This came three days after Trump claimed that India had agreed to “cut their tariffs way down”.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has not commented on the claims made by Trump on Monday.