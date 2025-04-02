A group of protestors from a Hindutva group recently vandalised a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district after its principal posted a WhatsApp status that allegedly contained derogatory remarks about Hindu deity Ram, reported Dainik Bhaskar on Tuesday.

They demanded an apology and threatened to launch an agitation if the police did not take action against the principal, according to The Indian Express.

“The protest was against the status that went viral, which contained comments against Lord Ram,” the newspaper quoted an unidentified leader of the Vishva Hindu Parishad as claiming.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad is part of a group of Hindutva organisations led by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the parent organisation of the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The leader said that a police complaint had also been filed against the principal.

Videos of the incident, which were widely shared online, showed protestors breaking the windows of the school and tearing posters.

They dumped dirt inside the premises of the school despite the presence of police and school staff, The Indian Express quoted an unidentified senior police officer as saying.

“The protestors also smeared black paint on the school walls to express their outrage,” the police officer said.

The protestors were at the school for about three hours and dispersed only after the police assured them that action would be taken.

A first information report was yet to be registered, the police said.

“The technical investigation is underway to make sure the accused person did indeed upload the post and it was not some AI [artificial intelligence] image,” the police officer was quoted as saying. “The school principal will be questioned soon.”