The Delhi High Court on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shazia Ilmi for suppressing facts in her defamation suit against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, reported Bar and Bench.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora noted that Ilmi had hidden two of her social media posts that were part of her conversation with Sardesai after he uploaded to social media a video featuring the BJP leader. The video showed Ilmi allegedly abusing a video journalist of India Today.

Partly allowing an application by Ilmi for interim relief in her suit, Arora also confirmed an earlier order directing Sardesai to remove the video.

The incident occurred on July 26 when Ilmi was participating in a debate on the news channel. She left the debate midway after claiming that her mic was cut off by Sardesai with the intent to censor her.

In a social media post, Ilmi alleged that the cameraperson continued to film her after she had left the show despite her physical and emotional discomfort.

In response, Sardesai uploaded a video on social media on July 27, denying Ilmi’s allegations that she was muted during the debate. The video showed Ilmi removing her mic, getting angry at the cameraperson for recording her and asking the video journalist to leave her house.

The journalist said that his channel’s cameraperson was only doing his job and there is no excuse for “bad behaviour”.

In August, the BJP leader had filed a defamation suit against Sardesai. Days later, the Delhi High Court directed Sardesai and India Today to take down the video, noting that it had been recorded by the channel’s cameraperson after Ilmi withdrew herself from the television show.

On Friday, the High Court noted that the video violated her right to privacy and cannot remain online, according to Bar and Bench.

The court also said that Ilmi “ must mandatorily disclose the full conversation thread, particularly her own tweets/comments as well and should approach the court with clean hands,” Live Law reported.

The bench also dismissed Ilmi’s claims that the India Today journalist had outraged her modesty and that Sardesai’s video was doctored, Bar and Bench reported.

Further, the court ruled that Sardesai’s allegation that Ilmi had “chucked the mike” and “thrown” the video journalist out of her home was not justified. However, his accusation that Ilmi had “abused” the journalist had some basis.