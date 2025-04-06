The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday held a meeting in New Delhi with representatives from Meitei and Kuki-Zo organisations to resolve the ethnic conflict that began in Manipur nearly two years ago, The Indian Express reported.

This was the first formal meeting between both sides since the violence broke out in May 2023. However, delegates said no resolution was reached.

The meeting was attended by representatives from two Meitei organisations – All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations – and two Kuki-Zo organisations: the Kuki-Zo Council and the Zomi Council.

It was led by AK Mishra, adviser to the Union home ministry on North East affairs.

Manipur has been mired in ethnic conflict between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities that broke out in May 2023 and has since left at least 258 dead and displaced more than 59,000.

President’s Rule was imposed in February this year after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

At the meeting on Saturday, officials presented a draft agreement or a joint resolution for consideration by both sides, The Indian Express quoted an unidentified delegate as saying.

The draft included an appeal for both sides to refrain from violence, cooperate in the recovery of arms, and allow the free movement of traffic on highways, the report said.

It also proposed measures for helping displaced persons return to their homes, with the government providing logistical and security support. Another clause included an appeal to the governor to prioritise development work in areas affected by the conflict.

“All long term and contentious issues will be taken up with the GOI (MHA) [Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs] for resolution through dialogue and consultation with the communities,” The Indian Express quoted the draft agreement as saying.

Pheiroijam Nando Luwang, president of the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation, said that his organisation gave its consent agreed to the points drafted by the officials “because we wanted no conflict”, The Indian Express reported.

“However, from the Kuki-Zo side, they were unwilling to give their consent,” the newspaper quoted Luwang as saying.

On the other hand, Kuki-Zo Council Chairperson Henlianthang Thanglet said that the meeting was a “very historic” one.

“It is not a matter of not agreeing,” the newspaper quoted him as saying. “This was the first such meeting and we have to take time and reach out again to our people. We can’t just go ahead and sign an agreement when there are victims on both sides because if something happens to our people, we will be answerable.”

Kuki-Zo groups have been demanding for a separate administration for the community as a condition for peace talks.

“Among our concerns is that cessation of hostilities can be done but only on the condition that the ‘free movement’ between districts is not imposed and that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act is imposed in all the valley districts,” Thanglet added.

He added that a dialogue for a “lasting solution” has to start.

“Kuki-Zo and Zomi tribe leaders consider the Home Ministry's efforts in organising the meeting as a significant milestone in the quest for finding a solution to the almost two years of conflict,” the Kuki side also in a statement after the meeting.

In October, the ministry had held a meeting with Meitei, Kuki-Zo and Naga MLAs from Manipur. However, Kuki-Zo MLAs said they only met ministry officials separately and did not hold talks with legislators from other communities, The Indian Express reported.