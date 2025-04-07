The administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district has launched an investigation following allegations that a man impersonated a British doctor to perform surgeries, resulting in at least seven deaths, reported The Hindu on Sunday.

Damoh Child Welfare Committee chief Deepak Tiwari alleged that the man, identified as Narendra Yadav, had been posing as Dr N John Kem at Mission Hospital in Damoh.

“We had received a complaint from a patient in February who raised suspicions about a doctor here,” Tiwari was quoted as saying by The Hindu. “He said that the doctor was unable to conduct diagnosis. When we got behind the matter, he fled the area.”

A committee was formed to investigate the matter after complaints were sent to the district collector and the chief medical and health officer, he added.

An unidentified official at the hospital was quoted by The Hindu as saying that the man had come to work at the facility “through a government-approved agency”.

“After he ran away, we also gave a complaint to the police about his suspicious behaviour.” he said. “We also submitted all the documents related to him to the administration and probe committee.”

Abhishek Tiwari, the Damoh chief superintendent of police, told ANI that a first information report has been registered in the matter “against Dr N John Kem” of Mission Hospital.

“Dr N John Kem has performed allegedly fake surgeries of angioplasty,” the police officer was quoted as saying. “His medical documents have been found as suspicious. His medical practice seems suspicious.”

National Human Rights Commission Priyank Kanoongo said that an investigating team of the government body will be in Damoh from April 7 to April 9 to probe the matter.

“If any victim or any other person wishes to provide information related to the case, they can meet the investigation team in Damoh,” he said on social media. “The investigation team will examine the institutions and individuals mentioned in the complaint, including administrative officials.”