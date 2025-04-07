The special judge presiding over the 2008 Malegaon blast case has been transferred to Nashik, days before he was likely to reserve the matter for judgement, PTI reported on Sunday.

Special Judge AK Lahoti is the fifth judge to be transferred in the 17-year-old case, in which Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pragya Singh Thakur is the prime accused.

On September 29, 2008, six persons were killed and 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a two-wheeler went off near a mosque in north Maharashtra’s Malegaon.

Thakur, a former MP, is out on bail. Besides her, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Major Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi and Sudhakar Chaturvedi are facing trial in the case.

They have been charged under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the Indian Penal Code, including for murder.

Lahoti is among 222 judges who were transferred as per a notification issued by the Registrar General of the Bombay High Court on Saturday, reported The Indian Express.

The typical tenure for a judge in one court is three years. Lahoti had held this post since June 2022.

During the last hearing in the case on Saturday, Lahoti directed that arguments should be wrapped by April 15. He was expected to reserve the matter for judgement the following day, PTI quoted a defence lawyer as saying.

Noting that Lahoti’s transfer would cause further delays in the trial, the petitioners in the case said that they are planning to approach the High Court with a request that the judge’s tenure be extended.

Lawyer Shahid Nadeem, representing the petitioners, had written to the chief justice of the High Court in March as well, reported The Indian Express.

“We the victims apprehend that any change in the presiding officer may cause an unavoidable delay in the trial as the newly posted presiding officer would require to familiarise himself with the entire voluminous chargesheet along with exhibited documents and evidence which is running into thousands of pages,” read the letter.

The Malegaon blast case was initially investigated by the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad. It was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency in 2011.