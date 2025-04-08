The Noida Police on Monday arrested the owner of a restaurant after a woman claimed that she was delivered non-vegetarian biryani instead of the vegetarian one she had ordered online.

The incident took place during the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri, which concluded on Sunday, the woman claimed.

In a video posted on social media platform Instagram on Sunday, the woman, Chhaya Sharma, claimed that she had ordered vegetarian biryani from a restaurant named Lucknowi Kabab Paratha in Greater Noida using the food delivery application Swiggy.

Sharma claimed that she realised she was eating meat after taking a couple of bites.

“I am a pure vegetarian woman, and they have sent me this non-veg biryani during Navratri,” she said, alleging that the restaurant had done it “knowingly”.

The video was widely circulated online.

Noida police arrested Rahul Rajvanshi, owner of Lucknowi Kabab Paratha restaurant who allegedly sent chicken biryani instead of veg biryani. pic.twitter.com/OTA7c3m34A — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 7, 2025

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said that the police had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter based on the video.

“On April 7, 2025, a video went viral on social media where a woman claimed that when she ordered vegetarian food using a delivery app, she received non-vegetarian food,” Avasthy said.

He added that the Bisrakh police station had taken an employee of the restaurant into custody and was investigating the matter.

Later on Monday, the police arrested the restaurant’s owner, identified as Rahul Rajvanshi .

“Bisrakh Police Station (Central Noida):- Restaurant operator arrested for sending non-veg biryani after an online order for veg biryani,” the police commissionerate in Gautam Buddh Nagar said on social media.

Rajvanshi was booked under section 271 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with the offense of negligently or unlawfully spreading a disease dangerous to life.

He was produced before a magistrate on Monday evening and granted bail, police officers told Scroll.

The police added that officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India collected samples from the restaurant and the case will be investigated based on the government body’s findings.