The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a man accused of impersonating a British doctor and performing surgeries at a hospital in Damoh district, allegedly resulting in at least seven deaths, Hindustan Times reported.

The man, identified as Narendra Yadav, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and will be brought to Madhya Pradesh, Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrutkirti Somvanshi said.

“Communications are being made with hospitals across India where he has worked previously,” the superintendent of police added, according to The Times of India.

Yadav was said to have been posing as Dr N John Camm at Mission Hospital in Damoh. During his two-month tenure at the hospital, Yadav allegedly treated nearly 70 patients and performed surgeries on 13 of them, seven of whom died, according to The Times of India.

He was said to have been hired through a Bhopal-based agency with a monthly salary of Rs 8 lakh.

Ahead of his arrest on Monday, the police filed a case against Yadav under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to cheating and forgery. Relevant sections of the Madhya Pradesh Ayurvedic Council Act were also invoked, Hindustan Times reported.

A team from the National Human Rights Commission also arrived in Damoh on Monday to investigate the matter. The team recorded statements from the family members of the deceased.

Earlier, Deepak Tiwari , the chief of the Damoh Child Welfare Committee, had said that the matter came to light in February after a patient filed a complaint raising doubts about Yadav.

Damoh Child Welfare Committee chief Deepak Tiwari said that according to the patient, the doctor was not able to conduct a diagnosis. “When we got behind the matter, he [Yadav] fled the area,” Tiwari said.

A committee was formed to investigate the matter after complaints were sent to the district collector and the chief medical and health officer, he added.

“After he ran away, we also gave a complaint to the police about his suspicious behaviour,” an unidentified official at the hospital said. “We also submitted all the documents related to him to the administration and probe committee.”

The police had found that Yadav’s medical documents were forged.