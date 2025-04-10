The Congress on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment towards continuing with the Opposition INDIA Bloc in a resolution adopted by the All India Congress Committee at its session in Ahmedabad.

“The Congress has worked in the spirit of constructive cooperation and collective efforts, not only with our time-tested political allies but created and sustained the architecture of ‘India Alliance’ on commonality of people’s issues,” the party resolution said. “We stand committed to continuing this effort even in the future.”

At this AICC Session, we passed the Nyay Path (Sankalp, Samarpan, Sangharsh) Resolution to reiterate our commitment to justice - social, economic and political as laid down in our Constitution.



This resolution clearly lays down the INC’s vision on pressing issues of… pic.twitter.com/GXyxELOUVc — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) April 9, 2025

Besides, the party’s chief Mallikarjun Kharge made a reference to the Opposition alliance while highlighting its unity in opposing the Waqf Bill in Parliament, The Indian Express reported.

“…We have to strengthen the INDIA bloc that we have forged… We have to remain united and move forward,” he said during his concluding address.

The party’s resolution to work towards Opposition unity comes amid recent electoral losses in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance is an Opposition bloc of several parties formed in July 2023 to put a united fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The alliance won 234 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won the election, but secured a narrower majority than predicted by most pollsters.