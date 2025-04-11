At least 25 persons were killed in lightning strikes and hailstorms in several districts of Bihar on Thursday, PTI reported.

Eighteen deaths were reported in Nalanda district, two in Siwan and one each in Katihar, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bhagalpur and Jehanabad, the news agency quoted the chief minister’s office as saying.

On Wednesday, 13 persons died in lightning strikes in four districts.

The state government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of those who had died.

In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, at least 22 persons were killed following thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday, The Indian Express reported.

#WATCH | Visuals of severe infrastructural damage from Nalanda district in Bihar, where 18 people have died due to storm and lightning. pic.twitter.com/1FCMjnwRCA — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2025

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert , which requires the administration to be prepared for imminent danger, for parts of Bihar on Friday.

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds of about 40 km per hour to 50 km per hour in Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Purnia, Katihar, East-Champaran and West-Champaran districts of the state.