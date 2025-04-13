Veteran Kathak dancer Kumudini Lakhia died in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Saturday. She was 95.

Lakhia was cremated on Saturday afternoon, The Indian Express reported. She lived with her daughter Maitreyi Hattangadi, also a dancer, in Ahmedabad. Her son is based in Australia.

On Republic Day this year, Lakhia was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian honour. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 1987 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010.

Lakhia began her career with celebrated dancer and choreographer Ram Gopal in London and toured internationally. She founded the Kadamb Centre for Dance and Music in Ahmedabad in 1964.

She started working as a choreographer in 1973, eventually choreographing the 1981 Hindi-language film Umrao Jaan.

Lakhia’s students include several renowned dancers and choreographers, including Aditi Mangaldas, Daksha Seth and Prashant Shah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Lakhia’s death, describing her as an “outstanding cultural icon”.

“Her passion towards Kathak and Indian classical dances was reflected in her remarkable work over the years,” the prime minister said on social media. “A true pioneer, she also nurtured generations of dancers. Her contributions will continue to be cherished.”

President President Droupadi Murmu said that Lakhia “transformed the presentation of Kathak dance through innovative contemporary interpretations”.

“Sad to learn about the passing away of eminent Kathak dancer Kumudini Lakhia Ji,” Murmu said. “Lakhia ji trained and mentored numerous students through KADAMB Centre for Dance…Her contribution in the field of performing arts will be cherished forever.”