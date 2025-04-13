The Pune Rural Police on Saturday filed a case against a group of unidentified persons after a video of them tricking a tourist from New Zealand into uttering abuses in Marathi went viral, The Indian Express reported.

The tourist, Luke, uploaded a video on April 6 about his visit to the Sinhagad fort in Maharashtra’s Pune district. The video showed him running into a group of young men who said they had come from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, formerly known as Aurangabad. They were seen getting him to unknowingly say abusive words in Marathi to other visitors.

After the video went viral, several social media users called for legal action against those who tricked the tourist into using abusive language.

The police on Saturday filed a case against unidentified persons under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita about hurting religious sentiments, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and punishment for abetment, PTI reported.

No arrests have been made yet. However, the police said they are trying to identify those seen in the video.

However, Luke on Sunday posted a comment on the video saying: “The boys have not offended me and are all very sorry. Jai Maharashtra.”

He also subsequently posted two more videos about his visits to tourist sites in Maharashtra.