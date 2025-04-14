Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday agreed to give her nephew Akash Anand “another chance”, over a month after he was expelled.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh announced her decision hours after Anand tendered an apology for his social media posts due to which he was expelled.

“The decision to give another chance to Shri Akash Anand was taken in view of his publicly admitting his mistakes in his four posts today on X and giving full respect to the seniors and not giving in to his father-in-law's words and dedicating his life to the BSP party and movement,” Mayawati stated.

1. श्री आकाश आनन्द द्वारा एक्स पर आज अपने चार पोस्ट में सार्वजनिक तौर पर अपनी गलतियों को मानने व सीनियर लोगों को पूरा आदर-सम्मान देने के साथ ही अपने ससुर की बातों में आगे नहीं आकर बीएसपी पार्टी व मूवमेन्ट के लिए जीवन समर्पित करने के मद्देनजर इन्हें एक और मौका दिए जाने का निर्णय। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 13, 2025

However, Mayawati clarified that she has not reinstated Anand as her successor, stating that she is still in good health.

“Well, I am healthy now and as long as I am healthy, like [party founder] Shri Kanshi Ram ji, I will continue to work for the party and the movement with full dedication and commitment,” she said.

Anand has been expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party on March 3. A day earlier, he had been removed as its national coordinator.

In a series of social media posts on Monday, Anand apologised for his “mistakes” and said that he will “ensure that I take no advice from any relative or advisor for any political decisions”.

He added: “I will only follow the guidelines given by respected Behenji [Mayawati]. And I will respect my elders and seniors in the party and will learn a lot from their experiences.”

In her statement, Mayawati clarified that Anand’s father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, continues to be suspended from the party.

“He has left no stone unturned in ruining Akash's career along with his gross anti-party activities like factionalism etc,” she said. “Therefore, the question of forgiving him and taking him back into the party does not arise.”

Siddharth, a former Rajya Sabha MP along with the Bahujan Samaj Party’s central-state coordinator Nitin Singh, was expelled on February 12 for alleged factionalism and indulging in “anti-party activities”.

Anand was first removed as the party’s national coordinator and Mayawati’s political successor on May 7.

“I had declared Akash Anand as the national coordinator and my successor, but in the larger interest of the party and the movement, he is being divested of both these important responsibilities until he attains full maturity,” Mayawati had said at the time.

In March, Mayawati had said that she would not announce her successor till her “last breath” and would continue to handle party affairs.