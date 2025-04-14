A migrant labourer from Bihar accused of killing a five-year-old was on Sunday shot dead by the police in Karnataka’s Hubballi, The Hindu reported.

The man, identified as Ritesh Kumar, was tracked down by the police but was allegedly shot while trying to flee. He later died from his injuries, the newspaper quoted the police as saying.

Kumar was shot in the leg and back, Hubballi-Dharwad Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar told The Indian Express. He was declared “brought dead” at Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute in Hubballi.

Earlier, the police had formed five teams to investigate the alleged murder of the child. Her parents told the police that she may have been abducted and killed by an unknown person while her mother was at work, according to The Hindu.

On Sunday morning, Kumar allegedly lured the child with chocolates while she was playing outside the house where her mother works, The Indian Express reported.

When the mother noticed her daughter was missing, she raised an alarm. Residents joined the search and eventually found the girl’s body in a secluded area of Adhyapaka Nagar in Hubballi.

The body was later sent to Karnataka Medical College and Research Centre Hospital for an autopsy, The Hindu reported.

The police suspect that the girl was raped before she was murdered, but are awaiting confirmation from the autopsy report, The Indian Express said.