Bollywood actor Salman Khan received a fresh death threat on Sunday, in the form of a message to the Mumbai traffic police, PTI reported citing an unidentified official.

The message sent to the police’s WhatsApp helpline at around 6.30 am warned of a bomb attack on the actor’s car, The Indian Express quoted the police as saying. The sender also threatened to enter his home and kill him.

“The message stated that they will definitely kill the actor,” an unidentified police official was quoted as saying by the newspaper. “It was sent to the traffic police’s helpline number, after which the matter was reported to us and a case was registered.”

The police have registered the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on charges of criminal intimidation, PTI reported.

Since January 2018, the actor has been on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Khan is accused of hunting an endangered blackbuck in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998. The prosecution relied on the statements of the Bishnoi community, which lives in the area and protects the blackbuck.

While Bishnoi remains in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail facing charges including attempted murder and extortion, suspected members of his gang fired shots outside the actor’s Bandra residence in April last year.

Bishnoi’s group had earlier sent threats to Khan in connection with the blackbuck poaching case of 1998, in which the actor was one of the accused persons.

The National Investigation Agency said in 2023 that Khan was named in a list of people whose lives were under threat by Lawrence Bishnoi, as the actor’s involvement in the blackbuck poaching case had offended members of the Bishnoi community.

A few weeks after the attack on Khan’s home in April 2024, the Navi Mumbai police said they had uncovered another plan by the Bishnoi gang to assassinate Khan during one of his visits to his farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai.