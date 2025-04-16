Amid an ongoing trade war, Washington on Tuesday announced that China now faces tariffs of up to 245% on imports to the United States “as a result of its retaliatory actions”.

The move came days after China on April 11 said that it would raise tariffs on all US goods from 84% to 125% starting April 12 . Beijing was responding to the White House hiking levies on Chinese imports to 145% a day earlier.

Washington’s announcement on Tuesday marks a sharp escalation in trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies and threatens to further disrupt global supply chains.

On April 2, the US announced “reciprocal” tariffs on dozens of countries, including a 26% “discounted” levy on India. US President Donald Trump had repeatedly said he intended to impose a reciprocal tax on India, among others, citing high tariffs the countries impose on foreign goods.

On April 9, the so-called reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US on several countries took effect. Hours after, however, Trump reduced the tariff rates on imports from most countries to 10% for 90 days to provide time for trade negotiations. But Washington increased tariffs on China to 125%.

The US president had cited the “lack of respect” Beijing had shown to the global markets for further increasing tariffs on imports from China.

In a fact sheet released on Tuesday, the White House said that Trump “initiated his America First Trade Policy to make America’s economy great again”.

It added that the US president had “imposed a 10% tariff on all countries and individualised reciprocal higher tariffs on nations with which the US has the largest trade deficits in order to level the playing field and protect America’s national security”.

More than 75 countries had already reached out to discuss new trade deals, the fact sheet claimed.

“As a result, the individualised higher tariffs are currently paused amid these discussions, except for China, which retaliated,” it said, adding that China now faced a 245% tariff on imports to the US.

In response to the 245% tariffs imposed by Washington on the country, China’s foreign ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said that Beijing continued to maintain its solemn position on tariffs and that the trade war was initiated by the US, The Indian Express reported.

“You can ask the US side for the specific tax rate figures,” Lin told reporters when asked about the fresh tariffs.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also said that Trump was open to making a trade deal with China but added that Beijing should make the first move.

“The ball is in China’s court: China needs to make a deal with us, we don’t have to make a deal with them,” The Indian Express quoted Leavitt as telling reporters. “China wants what we have…the American consumer, or to put another way, they need our money.”

