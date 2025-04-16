Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Wednesday recommended the appointment of Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as his successor to the Union law ministry, PTI reported.

Khanna was appointed as chief justice of the Supreme Court on November 11. He will retire on May 13.

Gavai is the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court. His appointment will have to be approved by the Union government.

Gavai, who will become the 52nd chief justice of the Supreme Court, will have a tenure of six months before he retires on November 23.

The recommendation made by Khanna to the government is part of the convention on the appointment of the top court’s chief justices.

Gavai practiced at the Bombay High Court between 1987 and 1990. He then practised mainly before the Nagpur bench of the High Court.

He served as government pleader and public prosecutor for the Nagpur bench since 2000 and was made an additional judge in 2003. He became a permanent judge in 2005.