The Union government on Thursday told the Supreme Court it will not implement key provisions of the amended Waqf Act until the court hears the matter again. These include denotifying existing waqf properties and appointing non-Muslims to waqf boards.

The court was hearing petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Amendment Act, which took effect on April 8. A waqf is an endowment under Islamic law dedicated to a religious, educational or charitable cause.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked the government to respond to the petitions within a week and barred new appointments to waqf councils and boards until May 5.

Protests against the law have turned violent in parts of the country, with three people killed in West Bengal. The law amends 44 sections of the 1995 Waqf Act. Read on.

The Supreme Court has set aside a Delhi High Court order from April 2 directing Wikimedia Foundation to remove allegedly defamatory content about Asian News International from Wikipedia. The top court called the single-judge order “very broadly worded” and unimplementable due to a lack of clarity on who would decide if content was false or defamatory.

The case stems from a Rs 2 crore defamation suit filed by ANI, which claims its Wikipedia page falsely labels it as a “propaganda tool” for the Union government. The Supreme Court allowed ANI to seek interim relief from the High Court, asking it to focus on specific disputed content.

It criticised the earlier plea for not requesting “proper relief” from the single-judge bench of the High Court. Read on.

Electric cab operator BluSmart has temporarily suspended bookings, days after the Securities and Exchange Board of India accused its co-founder Anmol Jaggi of misusing funds meant for electric vehicle purchases to buy a luxury flat and golf set.

The abrupt halt, announced via email without explanation, left thousands of drivers out of work and services unavailable across Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. SEBI has barred Jaggi and his brother from the stock market and ordered a forensic investigation into Gensol, their listed solar firm that leased EVs to BluSmart.

With over 8,000 taxis in its fleet in addition to charging hubs, BluSmart had recently planned to transfer its fleet to Uber. Amid social media concern about customers’ wallet balances, the company promised refunds within 90 days if its services did not resume. Read on.

The Supreme Court has allowed West Bengal school teachers not found guilty of recruitment irregularities to continue working until a fresh hiring process is completed by December 31. The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, said the decision was made in students' interest, specifically those in Classes 9 to 12.

However, no relief was granted to non-teaching Group C and D staff. The decision follows the court’s earlier order upholding the cancellation of around 25,000 appointments based on fraud in the 2016 recruitment exam, where candidates were selected using blank Optical Mark Recognition sheets.

The state board warned that terminating over 17,000 teachers would severely impact schools. The court’s current order is conditional on the timely completion of fresh recruitment. Read on.