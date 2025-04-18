Jawaharlal Nehru University has terminated a professor accused of sexually harassing an official of the Japanese embassy, PTI reported on Thursday.

The professor, Swaran Singh, was part of the university’s School of International Studies.

The Japanese official had reportedly filed a complaint before the university’s Internal Complaints Committee, after which it conducted an inquiry. The findings of the inquiry were presented during an executive council meeting on Wednesday, The Indian Express reported.

The official had filed the complaint after returning to Japan. The matter was reported to the Indian embassy via diplomatic channels and was later forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs and the university.

Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said that the decisions reflected the university administration’s zero tolerance policy towards corruption and sexual offences.

Singh, a professor with the Centre for International Politics, Organisation and Disarmament, was dismissed only a year before he was due to retire.

This was allegedly not an isolated incident, as the professor had been the subject of at least eight complaints in the past. the newspaper reported, quoting unidentified sources.

Besides, another faculty member from the university’s Environmental Science department was sacked over corruption charges, PTI reported. The Central Bureau of Investigation has been tasked with looking into the allegations.