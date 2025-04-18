The Punjab Police has registered a case against actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar, director Gopichand and producer Naveen Malineni following a complaint that a scene in the Hindi language film Jaat “hurt sentiments” of Christians, The Indian Express reported on Friday.

The complainant claimed that a scene in the movie showed Hooda standing inside a church, claiming to be sent by Jesus Christ before opening fire, according to The Indian Express. He also claimed that a dialogue line in the film could incite violence against churches.

The complaint was filed by Christian community leader Viklav Goldy, who alleged that some scenes in the film were disrespectful to Jesus Christ and Christian practices. The film was released on April 10.

The case was filed on Wednesday evening at the Jalandhar Cantonment police station under a section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting the religion or religious beliefs, Station House Officer Sanjeev Kumar said.

Kumar told The Indian Express that the police had initially sought two days to examine the complaint and registered the first information report after deliberations. “We have registered the FIR against those named in the complaint, and are conducting further investigation,” he added.

Goldy questioned the timing of the film’s release a week before Good Friday.

Christian groups demanded that the movie be banned and threatened protests if action was not taken.