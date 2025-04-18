The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday issued summons to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a petition challenging his Assembly election win in November, reported PTI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader had won the Nagpur South West seat.

The petition was filed in January by Congress leader Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe, who lost the seat to Fadnavis by 39,710 votes, The Hindu reported. Alleging procedural lapses and corrupt practices, the Congress candidate sought that the court declare Fadnavis’ win “null and void”.

Justice Pravin Patil issued the summons to Fadnavis returnable on May 8, Gudadhe’s lawyer Pavan Dahat told PTI. The chief minister did not need to personally appear before the court on the next date but his legal representative had to respond to the petition, according to the news agency.

Gudadhe’s lawyers claimed that several mandatory provisions were not followed during the Assembly polls.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party group, swept the elections, winning 230 seats in the 288-member Assembly.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi – comprising the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Sharad Pawar and the Congress – won 46 seats.

Meanwhile, the court also issued summons in similar election petitions to BJP MLA Mohan Mate from Nagpur West and Kirtikumar Bhangdia from the Chimur seat in Chandrapur district, PTI reported.