Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday announced a temporary truce in its war with Ukraine on the Christian festival of Easter, AP reported.

Moscow said that under the truce, all hostilities would be paused from 6 pm on Saturday until midnight on Sunday.

No details were given by the Russian president on how the ceasefire would be enforced or whether it would cover airstrikes and ongoing ground battles.

In response to Putin’s announcement on the truce, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv would mirror that approach and strike only in defence, according to AP.

“If a full ceasefire truly takes hold, Ukraine proposes extending it beyond Easter Day on April 20,” the news agency quoted Zelenskyy as saying. “That will reveal Russia’s true intentions, as 30 hours are enough for headlines, but not for genuine confidence-building measures.”

However, hours after the temporary truce came into effect, Zelensky accused Russia of having maintained its artillery fire and assaults on the frontline, AFP reported.

The announcement about the temporary truce came on the same day that Russia and Ukraine swapped hundreds of prisoners in the largest exchange since the war began, according to AP. Kremlin said that 246 Russian service members were returned from territory controlled by Kyiv.

Russia also returned 31 wounded Ukrainian prisoners of war in exchange for 15 wounded Russian soldiers as a “gesture of goodwill”.

The temporary ceasefire also comes amid fresh Russian claims of territorial gains, including the capture of another settlement near the Kursk border region.

On March 18, Putin agreed to pause attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure for 30 days, during a telephone conversation with Trump. However, Putin did not support the 30-day ceasefire proposal that the Trump administration was pushing to quickly end hostilities between Kyiv and Moscow.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, which triggered the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.