Hindutva groups Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal on Sunday stormed a prayer meeting being conducted on the Christian festival of Easter at a private hall in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district after claiming that religious conversions were taking place inside, The Indian Express reported.

Following the incident, the Ahmedabad Police said on X that a first information report had been registered against 10 persons, and that an investigation was also being conducted. However, it was not immediately clear who the FIRs were filed against.

The action was taken after a video of the incident was circulated widely on social, which showed the workers from the two Hindutva groups wielding sticks, and shouting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Har Har Mahadev” inside the hall.

Here's Ahmedabad police statement on VHP 'workers' entering a Christian prayer meeting with religious slogans. https://t.co/fIJlXP38Tz pic.twitter.com/A9TcElLAZl — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 20, 2025

Inspector PN Zinzuvadia told The Indian Express that the incident took place on Sunday morning in the Odhav area in the district when around 100 Christians were attending an Easter event inside the hall.

The police were called soon after the Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad workers barged into the hall, Zinzuvadia said, adding that representatives from both sides were subsequently taken to the station.

The workers alleged that religious conversions were taking place at the event and sought to know from the gathering how many of them were Hindus, The Indian Express quoted unidentified police officers as saying.

Zinzuvadia said complaints were received from the VHP and Bajrang Dal, as well as the worshippers, according to the newspaper.

Darshan Joshi, a Bajrang Dal worker, submitted an application seeking an investigation into the “religious conversion” allegedly taking place at the event, Zinzuvadia said.

However, the police did not find any evidence of the same at the event, the officer added.

A person named Emanuel Amaydas also submitted a complaint against around 10 to 15 unidentified persons who barged into the event, Zinzuvadia said.