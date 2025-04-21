A former Karnataka director general of police was found dead with multiple stab wounds at his residence in Bengaluru on Sunday, The Indian Express reported. His wife has been detained by the police and is being questioned.

Om Prakash, 69, was stabbed over 10 times in his abdomen, chest and hands, The Hindu quoted unidentified police officers as saying. Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Vikash Kumar Vikash told The Indian Express that a sharp weapon was found near Prakash’s body.

“We will ascertain later whether the same weapon or some other weapon was used for the murder,” the newspaper quoted Vikash as saying.

Police received information about the incident at Prakash’s home in HSR Layout at around 4.30 pm, Vikash said, adding that a complaint was filed by the son of the former director general of police.

“Based on this, an FIR will be registered and we will investigate the case accordingly,” he said.

Prakash was with his wife, Pallavi, and daughter when the incident took place, The Indian Express quoted unidentified police officers saying. Both of them locked themselves in a room before the police arrived, the officers added.

Vikash also noted that there were three persons at Prakash’s home when the incident happened.

“Initial investigation suggests that things might be internal in nature,” The Hindu quoted the additional commissioner of police as saying. “No arrests have been made yet…It seems some sharp weapon has been used, which led to blood loss and death,” he added.

Prakash hailed from Bihar’s Champaran district and was a 1981-batch IPS officer. He took charge as Karnataka’s director general of police in 2015 and retired in 2017.