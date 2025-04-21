The Manipur Police have arrested at least 18 alleged members of several banned outfits in the last 48 hours in the state.

In a series of posts on X between Saturday and Monday, the police claimed that members of banned outfits, including Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba), Prepak, Prepak (PRO), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup and United Peoples’ Party of Kangleipak, were arrested after search operations across the state.

Several of those arrested were allegedly involved in extortion, the police said.

The arrests included those of seven members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) after a search operation by commando teams and Central Reserve Police Force units at Heirok Part-III in Thoubal district, the police said.

The operation took place between 1 am to 3 am on Sunday, PTI reported. Arms and ammunition were recovered from those arrested, the police added.

An unidentified police officer told the news agency that a few locals attempted to obstruct the search operation by throwing stones at the security forces, following which “non-lethal means were used to disperse them”.

The officer added that a few vehicles belonging to the security forces were damaged and added that the situation was now under control.

Security forces have been conducting search operations across Manipur since the ethnic conflict between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities broke out in May 2023. The conflict has left at least 260 dead and displaced more than 59,000.

President’s Rule was imposed in February this year after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.