The Supreme Court on Monday said that the investigation into YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s sexually explicit comments on a comedy talent show was complete, reported PTI.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh added that it would hear Allahbadia’s petition for the return of his passport on April 28.

On February 18, the Supreme Court protected Allahbadia, known for his podcast and YouTube channel BeerBiceps, from arrest in cases registered against him in Maharashtra, Assam and Rajasthan.

The court, however, told the YouTuber to deposit his passport with the Thane Police.

The controversy broke out after Allahbadia jokingly asked a contestant an explicit question insinuating incest during an episode of India’s Got Latent that was released on February 9. This was in line with the show’s pattern of provocative humour from judges and participants.

The show is hosted by comedian Samay Raina and Allahbadia participated in one of the episodes as a guest judge.

On February 11, the episode was taken down by YouTube based on a complaint by the Union government. Additionally, the Maharashtra Police registered a first information report against “all members who played roles in all episodes” of the show.

Raina subsequently deleted all other episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.

During the hearing on Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Assam and Maharashtra Police, told the court the statement of one of the co-accused is yet to be recorded. He added that investigation was complete in relation to the FIR in Mumbai, but a chargesheet had not yet been filed.

On March 3, the Supreme Court allowed Allahbadia to resume hosting his show, provided that the content adheres to the “desired standards of morality and decency”.

The court had barred Allahabadia from airing any shows while he was granted interim protection from arrest.

At the time, Mehta had strongly criticised the content of India’s Got Latent. “Forget a man and a woman, a man and a man cannot sit together and watch the show,” Mehta said.

Also read: ‘BeerBiceps’ controversy: Why is the BJP going after its own cheerleader?