The Haryana Police on Saturday arrested a suspended station house officer on charges of custodial torture and police brutality against a detainee at the Palwal city police station, The Indian Express reported.

The alleged torture took place when Abid , a man from Rajasthan, was detained on allegations of fraud in December.

In his complaint, Abid said that he worked as a masseur and had travelled to Palwal on December 5, when a person Rambir offered him Rs 12,000 to take care of his paralysed father. However, Rambir allegedly refused to pay the amount after the massage. This led to a dispute, following which the police got involved.

The police allegedly failed to investigate the matter properly and had tortured Abid, Maktoob Media reported.

“Police took me to Bhawankund police chowki and then to the Palwal city police station, where SHO Radheshyam Sharma took me to the restroom, removed my pants, tied my hands and legs and beat me brutally,” PTI quoted Abid as having alleged in his complaint.

“I was made to drink green chilli solution and the same solution was injected into my private parts,” the complaint further alleged.

An inquiry into the allegations, which concluded on April 16, held Sharma guilty of torture. He was suspended by the Rewari Range inspector general on the same day, The Indian Express reported.

The suspended officer is facing another inquiry related to separate allegations of custodial violence involving two alleged cybercriminals, the newspaper reported.

Sharma earlier led a Special Cow Protection Task Force in Nuh district, The Indian Express reported.

Bittu Bajrangi, a cow vigilante, has demanded a fresh inquiry, alleging that cow smugglers had framed Sharma, the newspaper reported.

“If our demands are not met by Sunday, 200-250 people will hold huge protests and public meetings, and block the Mathura Road highway,” Bajrangi told The Indian Express. “The suspension was carried out under political pressure from people like Aftab Ahmed [Nuh MLA], who provided incorrect information to the IG [Inspector-general of police].”

Ahmed denied allegations of exerting political pressure to secure Sharma’s arrest. He alleged that Sharma was a “habitual offender” who “has committed extreme brutalities, especially against Muslims”.