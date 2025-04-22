Several tourists were feared killed in an attack by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, The Hindu reported.

More than a dozen others were reportedly injured in the attack in Anantnag district’s Baisran area. Baisran is located nearly four km from the tourist spot of Pahalgam.

The details of the attack were not immediately clear.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the attack on tourists was an abomination.

“The perpetrators of this attack are animals , inhuman and worthy of contempt,” Abdullah said on social media. “No words of condemnation are enough.”

The chief minister said that the deaths were being ascertained . “Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he had briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the attack and held a meeting with the security officials. “Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies,” he said on social media.

Shah added that those involved in the “dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences”.

Modi said that those responsible for the attack “will not be spared”.

“Their evil agenda will never succeed,” the prime minister said on social media. “Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.”

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said that the attack was “extremely condemnable and heartbreaking”.

“Instead of making hollow claims of the situation being normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the government should now take accountability and take concrete steps so that such barbaric incidents do not happen in the future and innocent Indians do not lose their lives like this,” the Congress leader said on social media.

Opposition leader Mehbooba Mufti said that the violence was “unacceptable and must be denounced”.

“Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning ,” the former chief minister said on social media. “A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses.”

Ensuring the safety of visitors was paramount and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks, Mufti added.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.