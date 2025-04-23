The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the registration of a case against Tamil Nadu Minister for Forests K Ponmudy for his allegedly defamatory remarks about women and two denominations of Hinduism, reported Bar and Bench.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh said that Ponmudy’s statements amounted to hate speech and directed the court registry to place the case before the chief justice.

Earlier this month, a video of Ponmudy purportedly linking sexual positions to Shaivism and Vaishnavism at a public event on April 6 was circulated widely on social media, PTI reported. The comments were made in the context of a joke involving a sex worker and her client.

Taking note of the matter on April 17, the High Court directed the Tamil Nadu police to register a first information report against Ponmudy.

Venkatesh had granted Advocate General PS Raman until April 21 to report on actions taken against the minister in connection with the video. “If they don’t register FIR, I will initiate suo motu contempt,” he had said.

On Wednesday, the High Court said that although several complaints were received, the Tamil Nadu Police submitted that the minister had not committed any offence, reported Bar and Bench.

“Prima facie, it was evident that the video demeans the moral worth of sex workers particularly women, and was calculated to subvert harmony and peace of religious groups and various sects,” said the court.

It added: “Apart from being obscene, the speech also undoubtedly wounds the religious feelings of the Shaivites and Vaishnavites and is aimed at insulting the Hindu religion and religious feelings of these religious groups.”

After outrage against his remarks Ponmudy was sacked as deputy general secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam by Chief Minister MK Stalin on April 11. However, he continues to serve as the state forest minister.

After his dismissal, party colleague MP Kanimozhi criticised Ponmudy’s remarks. “Regardless of the reason for the speech, such vulgar remarks are condemnable,” she said on social media.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party also criticised the minister and demanded his resignation from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led state government.