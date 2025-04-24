Rigged rankings, fake assessments – is your degree at risk? Fund our special project: India’s Great Education Betrayal

The visas of Pakistani citizens in India stand revoked from April 27. They must leave the country before then, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday following the Pahalgam terror attack. Medical visas issued to Pakistanis will be valid only till April 29.

The ministry also “strongly advised” Indians to avoid travelling to Pakistan. “Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest,” it said.

On Wednesday, India announced that it was suspending the 1960 Indus Water Treaty until Pakistan “credibly and irrevocably” stops its support for cross-border terrorism. New Delhi also declared the Pakistani defence, military, naval and air advisers in New Delhi persona non grata, or deemed unwelcome by the host country. Read on.

Pahalgam attack: Why the buck stops with the Modi government

Pakistan announced sweeping retaliatory measures against India, describing the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as an “act of war”. Following a National Security Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian aircraft, suspended all trade and transit with India, and shut the Wagah border post.

Islamabad declared Indian defence, naval and air advisers persona non grata, ordered a reduction in Indian diplomatic staff, and cancelled SAARC visa exemptions for Indian nationals. Pakistan said India’s actions were unjust and politically motivated.

It denied involvement in the Pahalgam attack, and warned of a full-spectrum response to any threat to its sovereignty. Read on.

Why Baisaran was the ideal spot to try to derail J&K’s journey to peace

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that his state government would take the strongest possible action against anyone defending the Pahalgam terror attack, labelling it a “Pakistan-sponsored act”.

Sarma’s statement followed the arrest of Dhing MLA Aminul Islam, who made remarks on social media that the authorities alleged were “misleading and instigating”. Islam claimed that the attack was a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government to incite violence against Muslims.

The April 22 attack in Anantnag district left 26 people dead and 17 injured. Police said the terrorists asked the tourists their names to identify their religion before targeting them. Read on.

The Delhi High Court has ordered Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale’s salary to be attached until he deposits Rs 50 lakh in damages to former diplomat Lakshmi Puri in a defamation case. In July 2024, the court had found Gokhale’s claims about Puri buying a property in Switzerland with disproportionate assets to be “false and untrue”, and directed him to issue a public apology and deposit the damages.

Gokhale has not complied with the order. His counsel argued that issuing an apology would render Gokhale’s challenge to the order ineffective. However, the judge said there was no stay on the earlier order and that the MP had not provided any explanation for his non-compliance. Read on.