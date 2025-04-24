Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday claimed that two Kashmiri men living in Baruipur, on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, had installed a “NanoBeam 2AC compact and high-performance wireless network bridge” on the roof of their home.

Police in Baruipur denied the claim and stated that both men are engineers from Madhya Pradesh and the device installed on their roof is for an internet connection.

Adhikari posted on X: “A local contact of mine has shared information with me that two Kashmiri individuals…have installed a NanoBeam 2AC compact and high-performance wireless network bridge at the rooftop. Its designed to provide efficient and reliable solution for high-speed, long-distance wireless connectivity.”

The BJP leader had urged the deputy general of West Bengal Police and the National Investigation Agency took look into the “suspicious activity”.

This came against the backdrop of the terror attack in the Baisaran area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Twenty-six persons were killed and 17 others were injured in the terror attack on Tuesday.

The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those of the dead were Hindu.

Speaker Biman Banerjee criticised Adhikari’s remarks, saying that he was trying to “instigate violence”, reported The Indian Express.

“We are deeply saddened after the incident in Kashmir,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by the newspaper. “At this time, we should maintain our calm and communal harmony.”

Banerjee claimed that Adhikari had also “burnt the Pakistan flag and gave out slogans on Hinduism”.

“He does not realise that Hindus reside in Bangladesh or Pakistan,” the speaker said about Adhikari. “They can be attacked. It is very unfortunate.”

Baruipur Police said that it verified the input regarding the device. It found that the two engineers were exploring business opportunities in pisciculture in West Bengal.

Pisciculture refers to the controlled breeding and rearing of fish.

“There is a simple Jiofibre network in their flat as is used by numerous citizens, with nothing suspicious about it,” said the police.

It added: “It is unfortunate that some people choose to disseminate such inaccurate and potentially inciteful information through social media, instead of communicating it to a state or central agency.”