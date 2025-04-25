The Pakistan Rangers detained a member of India’s Border Security Force after he accidentally crossed the international border beyond Punjab’s Ferozepur district on Wednesday afternoon, The Hindu reported.

Constable PK Sahu of the 182nd battalion was detained while accompanying Indian farmers beyond the barbed wire fence between the two countries.

Farmers are allowed to work on land just ahead of the fence, which remains within Indian territory, under the supervision of BSF personnel during designated hours – from 9 am to 5 pm, The Indian Express reported. The BSF personnel assigned to oversee this exercise are known as kisan guards.

At the time when Sahu was detained, two BSF jawans were stationed as kisan guards at the Jaloke post, where farmers were harvesting crops across the barbed wire, the newspaper reported.

Sahu, a resident of Hooghly in West Bengal, was in uniform, carrying his service weapon – an AK-47 rifle, and had moved to rest under the shade of a tree when he was detained, The Hindu reported.

“One of his colleagues called and told us that he was caught while on duty,” Sahu’s wife told PTI. “I last spoke to him on Tuesday night. He has been with the BSF for 17 years. I just want him to return home soon.”

A BSF official said on Thursday that flag meetings were being held with the Rangers to secure Sahu’s release, according to The Hindu.

The incident comes amid diplomatic relations between the two countries deteriorating following the Pahalgam terror attack .