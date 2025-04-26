The Union government on Friday said that it has developed a strategy to ensure that “ not a single drop of water ” flows into Pakistan after suspending the Indus Waters Treaty amid diplomatic tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack , Deccan Herald reported.

On Wednesday, India said it was suspending the 1960 treaty with immediate effect until Pakistan “credibly and irrevocably” stops its support for cross-border terrorism. The decision came a day after the terror attack in Pahalgam.

CR Patil, the Union ministry for water resources, said that a roadmap was prepared in a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

“Three options were discussed in the meeting,” Patil told reporters. “The government is working on short-term, medium-term and long-term measures so that not even a drop of water goes to Pakistan.”

Patil added that immediate measures such as desilting of rivers will be undertaken to stop and divert the flow of water. “We will ensure that not even a drop of water from the Indus River goes to Pakistan,” Patil added on social media.

Also read: Interview: ‘Pahalgam shows Balakot did not create deterrence’

India and Pakistan signed the treaty in 1960 with the World Bank as an additional signatory, to divide the water of the Indus river and its tributaries equitably between the two countries.

Under the treaty, water from three eastern rivers, Beas, Ravi and Sutlej, were allocated to India and that from the three western rivers – Chenab, Indus and Jhelum – to Pakistan.

The treaty also permits both countries to use the other’s rivers for certain purposes, such as small hydroelectric projects that require little or no water storage.

Pakistan on Thursday said that India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty was an “act of war” and warned that it would respond with “full force across the complete spectrum of national power”.

Islamabad called New Delhi’s actions “unilateral, unjust, politically motivated, extremely irresponsible and devoid of legal merit”, according to a statement of Pakistan’s National Security Committee published by Dawn.

On Tuesday, 26 men were killed when militants opened fire at tourists, most of whom were from outside the state. Seventeen others were injured. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of the dead were Hindu.

Diplomatic tensions

India and Pakistan fired tit for tat diplomatic salvoes following the terror attack.

India suspended visa services for Pakistani citizens and said all valid visas would be revoked from April 27, except medical visas, which would remain valid until April 29. Pakistani citizens in India under the SAARC visa scheme were given 48 hours to leave. India’s Ministry of External Affairs also advised its citizens against travelling to Pakistan and urged those already there to return.

India declared Pakistan’s defence, military, naval and air advisers in New Delhi persona non grata and said it would withdraw its defence advisers from Islamabad.

Pakistan said it would suspend the 1972 Simla Agreement signed with India in the aftermath of the 1971 war. Among other features, the agreement resulted in the recognition of the Line of Control that serves as the de facto boundary between the countries in much of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also read: