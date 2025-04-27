Five police officers were injured in Bihar’s Katihar district when a mob attacked a police station on Friday, allegedly to free a person arrested for violating the state’s prohibition law, PTI reported.

The sale and consumption of alcohol have been banned in the state since April 2016 under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act.

Katihar Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Sharma told PTI that the mob attacked “the Dandkhora police station in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday with an aim to free a person arrested in connection with violation of the prohibition laws”.

Sharma added that the mob entered the campus of the police station and started throwing stones at the policemen who were on duty.

“Five policemen were injured in the incident,” PTI quoted the superintendent of police as saying. The police officers fired in self-defence to disperse the mob, Sharma said.

“The mob could not free the arrested person from police lockup,” he added.

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.