A 44-year-old civilian was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday, The Indian Express reported.

The gunmen barged into the home of the civilian, identified as social activist Ghulam Rasool Magray, in the district’s Kani Khas area and opened fire at him before fleeing.

Magray, who was hit in the abdomen and wrist, was taken to the district hospital in Handwara and later referred to Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, The Indian Express reported. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have begun an investigation into the killing.

The killing took place four days after 26 persons were killed and 17 others were injured in a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The attack took place in the Baisaran area of Anantnag district. Militants fired at tourists, most of whom were from outside the state.

The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those who died were Hindu.

This was the first major terrorist attack targeting civilians in Kashmir since the Union government revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019.

Following the attack, security forces have been conducting search operations around Pahalgam and the police intensified their crackdown on suspected militants and their supporters across the Union Territory.