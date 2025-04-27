Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday urged the Centre to avoid alienating the people of the union territory in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

This came amid reports of over 2,000 people having been detained, and authorities demolishing the homes of at least 10 suspected militants.

Abdullah said that while no mercy should be shown to those guilty of involvement in the attack, innocent people should not become collateral damage.

“People of Kashmir have come out openly against terrorism and the murder of innocent people, they did this freely and spontaneously,” the National Conference leader said. “It’s time to build on this support and avoid any misplaced action that alienates people.”

Mufti, on her part, urged the Union government to “distinguish carefully” between terrorists and civilians. “It must not alienate innocent people, especially those opposing terror,” she said.

Mufti said that there were reports of thousands of people having been arrested and scores of homes of ordinary Kashmiris having been demolished along with those of militants.

She urged the Centre to “direct the authorities to take care that innocent people are not made to feel the brunt”, adding that alienation would help terrorists achieve their goal of division and fear.

The demolitions of suspected militants’ homes began two days after 26 persons were killed and 17 others were injured in the terror attack on April 22. More than 2,000 persons have been detained by the police across Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the attack.

The terror attack took place in the Baisaran area of Anantnag district. Militants fired at tourists, most of whom were from outside the state.

The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those who died were Hindu.

In the wake of the attack, a Hindutva group named Hindu Raksha Dal gave an ultimatum to Kashmiri Muslims to leave Uttarakhand by April 23. Many students left for Kashmir after the ultimatum and slept at airports.

The J&K Students Association also said that some landlords in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj gave Kashmiri workers and students ultimatums to leave the city immediately, according to The Print.

Commenting on the reports, Abdullah on April 24 urged his counterparts in other parts of the country to “take extra care” to ensure that Kashmiri students outside the union territory are not targeted.