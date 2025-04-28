We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

The Union government has banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading content that was allegedly false and provocative after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. The banned channels, including those of Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News and Geo News, had a combined following of over 63 million.

Users in India accessing these channels now see a message citing national security or public order concerns. The government also sent a notice to the BBC, questioning its description of the attackers as “militants” instead of “terrorists”. Officials conveyed India’s strong objection to Jackie Martin, head of BBC News.

The government is said to be closely monitoring the British broadcaster’s coverage of the attack that left 26 dead and 17 injured. India has since suspended visas for Pakistani citizens suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, accusing Islamabad of fomenting cross-border terrorism. Read on.

India signed a Rs 64,000-crore deal with France on Monday to buy 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets for the Navy, the defence ministry said. They are expected to be delivered by 2030.

The deal with Dassault Aviation includes the transfer of technology, and setting up a fuselage production line and maintenance facilities in India. The Rafale Marine jets will operate from aircraft carriers.

The Indian Air Force already flies 36 Rafale jets bought in 2016, a deal that the Congress had alleged was tainted by corruption. The Centre has denied the charges.

In 2021, Mediapart reported that French prosecutors dropped an investigation into alleged kickbacks linked to the earlier deal and that India refused to assist the French judges who were looking into the matter. Read on.

The Supreme Court has sought the Union government’s response to a plea seeking curbs on sexually explicit content on OTT platforms and social media. The bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih issued notice to Netflix, Amazon Prime, ALTBalaji, Ullu, MUBI, Google, Meta, X and Apple.

The petition, filed by journalist Uday Mahurkar and others, warned of rising exposure to obscene and paedophilic content online and alleged government inaction despite repeated representations by the petitioners.

Gavai remarked that streaming platforms had a “social responsibility” but noted that stronger regulation would need legislative action. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said some content was so perverse that “even two respectable men cannot sit together and watch them”. Read on.

Five migrant workers from Jharkhand have reportedly been abducted in Niger, West Africa. They had migrated in January to work for Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited and hail from Giridih district’s Dondlo and Mundro panchayats.

An armed group attacked their camp on Friday, killing 12 security personnel and abducting six people, including a resident. The abducted workers were identified as Sanjay Mahto, Chandrika Mahto, Raju Mahto, Faljit Mahto and Uttam Mahto. Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene. Read on.