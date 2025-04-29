Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party is expected to remain in power and lead the next government in the North American country, the BBC reported. This would mark the Liberals’ fourth straight term.

It remained uncertain whether the Liberal Party would secure the 172 seats required for a clear majority in parliament. The complete results are expected to be released by early Tuesday morning as per local time.

Opinion polls had been predicting a setback for the Liberal Party till United States President Donald Trump began criticising Canada’s economy and suggesting it should become the 51st state, sparking outrage and a wave of nationalism that shifted the election momentum in their favour, AP reported.

Trump reiterated his call for Canada to become the 51st state on election day as well.

“Good luck to the Great people of Canada,” he said on social media. “Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, quadruple in size, with zero tariffs or taxes, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st.”

The Trump administration had also imposed 25% tariffs on Canada, among other countries. The tax on imports took effect on March 4, when the Canadian government imposed retaliatory tariffs on the US.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre tried to make the vote about former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s declining popularity. However, after Trudeau resigned, Carney took over as Liberal leader and prime minister in March, shifting the race.

In January, Trudeau had said that he would resign as the leader of the Liberal Party and therefore as the prime minister.

Carney won 85.9% of the votes cast in the Liberal Party leadership polls. He defeated his party rival Chrystia Freeland, who is Trudeau’s former deputy prime minister.

In his speech after winning the vote, Carney warned that the US was seeking to take control of Canada and that the effort must be defeated. “The Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country…” Carney had told party members. “If they succeed, they would destroy our way of life.”

Trump’s aggressive rhetoric had angered many Canadians, prompting some to cancel trips to the US, boycott American products and even vote early. A record 7.3 million Canadians voted ahead of election day, AP reported.

Jagmeet Singh’s New Democratic Party is projected to win less than 12 seats, which would mean that it is likely to lose national party status , Toronto Star reported.

Singh has stepped down as the leader of the party, Al Jazeera reported.

Ties between India and Canada have been strained since September 2023 when Trudeau, the prime minister at the time, told his country’s Parliament that Canadian intelligence agencies were actively pursuing “credible allegations” tying agents of the Indian government to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver.

Nijjar was a supporter of Khalistan, an independent Sikh nation sought by some groups. He was the head of the Khalistan Tiger Force, which is designated a terrorist outfit in India. India rejected Trudeau’s allegations as “ absurd and motivated ”.