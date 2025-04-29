Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met top defence officials and, according to reports, gave the military full operational freedom to decide India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

He called for a decisive stand against terrorism and expressed confidence in the armed forces.

Twenty-six persons were killed and 17 were injured in the attack on April 22.

The attack took place in the Baisaran area of Anantnag district. Militants fired at tourists, most of whom were from outside the state. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those who died were Hindu.

